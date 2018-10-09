VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

An explosion along an Enbridge natural gas pipeline near Prince George caused homes to be evacuated Tuesday evening.
Prince George RCMP said in a statement that the explosion and fire happened around 5:30 p.m. in Shelley, about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George.
Homes within several kilometres were placed under an evacuation order as a precuation, police said, but have since been given the go-ahead to return home.
No one was injured, according to RCMP. The gas supply has been shut off.
It remains unclear what caused the explosion.
With a file from The Canadian Press
