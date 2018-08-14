The plaque that replaced the Sir John A. Macdonald statue in front of Victoria’s city hall was vandalized within the first day that it was up. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized

Less than 24 hours after plaque was installed, an ‘X’ had been scratched through the centre

A plaque that was installed to replace the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald removed from Victoria city hall Saturday didn’t last 24 hours before it was vandalized.

The plaque was put in place Saturday afternoon after the statue was removed at 7 a.m. By by 11 a.m. Sunday morning a large “X” was scratched across the message engraved on its surface.

RELATED: Victoria to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Hall

RELATED: EDITORIAL: The times, they are a-changing

The message reads:

“In 2017, the City of Victoria began a journey of Truth and Reconciliation with the Lekwungen peoples, the Songhees and Esquimalt nations, on whose territories the city stands.

The members of the City Family– part of the City’s Witness Reconciliation Program – have determined that to show progress on the path of reconciliation the City should removed the statue of Sir John a. Macdonald from the front doors of city Hall, while the City, the Nations and the wider community grapple with Macdonald’s complex history as both the first Prime Minister of Canada and a leader of violence against Indigenous Peoples.

The statue is being stored safely in a city facility. We will keep the public informed as the Witness Reconciliation Program unfolds, and as we find a way to recontextualize Macdonald in an appropriate way. For more information please visit www.victoria.ca/reconciliation”

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Victoria City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald statue

By Tuesday morning a replacement plaque had been installed.

The removal of statue has received national attention, including a request from the Ontario Premier Doug Ford who offered to take the statue and place it in Toronto outside Queen’s Park where there is already a statue of Macdonald, Canada’s first prime minister.

The request was declined.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Child dies in boating incident in Okanagan
Next story
Trump and Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word

Just Posted

Racism and hate still have no place in Fort St. James

Council highlights the communities ongoing efforts to combat hate

Fort St. James tourist attraction still going strong

“World Class Chicken Racing” remains popular

Boost to campsite locations for 2018 season

Whether you call British Columbia your home or you are entertaining out-of-province… Continue reading

Agricultural economist to study wages for farm workers

According to an information bulletin released by the Ministry of Labour, the… Continue reading

New scholarships available for grad students in B.C.

Students across British Columbia who are currently enrolled in graduate-level degree programs… Continue reading

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

Breaking: Trinity Western University changes controversial covenant

Pledge forbidding sexual intimacy outside of marriage to be optional at Langley university: report

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary

Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized

Less than 24 hours after plaque was installed, an ‘X’ had been scratched through the centre

UPDATED: Cars plunge in Italian highway bridge collapse; 25 killed

Five more people are injured and in serious condition

Court hearing on Humboldt Broncos fundraising to test Saskatchewan law

The money has yet to be distributed because Saskatchewan has legislation known as the Informal Public Appeals Act

Fredericton police release scene of shooting spree, but ‘damage’ remains

Residents of a Fredericton apartment complex may not be able to return home just yet

Most Read