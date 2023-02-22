Riversong Guitars owner Mike Miltimore with a P2P River Pacific acoustic guitar, a Y2 electric Telecaster-style guitar and a Pacific ukulele. For this photo, Miltimore received a little help from his right-hand man, Greg the Engineer. (Dave Eagles Photo)

PODCAST: B.C’s Riversong Guitars awarded North America’s acoustic guitar of the year

TODAY IN B.C.: A Canadian first for the Kamloops luthier

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Musical Merchandise Review annually surveys retailers right across North America and asks them to vote for their favorite product.

This year, Riversong Guitars of Kamloops walked away with the award for acoustic guitar of the year, as well as being a finalist in Product of the Year, Ukulele of the Year and Electric Guitar of the Year.

‘We were nominated for four which is pretty amazing’, says luthier Mike Miltimore. ‘It’s a testament to hard work, innovation and dedication to quality. When everybody else is coming out with a new colors, we’re coming out with new designs’.

Miltimore tells Today in B.C. host Peter McCully, that Riversong guitars has built guitars for Paul McCartney and Prince William and are used by musicians Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo and Trace Adkins.

‘We build the guitars to be on the biggest and best stages of the world, but to be a cherished instrument that gets handed down from generation to generation – that’s the most exciting part for me’, says Miltimore.

The podcast also offers a chance to listen in to the sound of the award-winning acoustic guitar, a freestyle piece, finger picked by Jeremy Shaw.

Listen: Skull Skates is Canada’s oldest skateboard company.

Listen: Funkanometry, B.C.’s dancing duo brings the funk to millions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Probe into former Alberni residential school resets the death toll at 67
Next story
Harrison councillors pass no-confidence vote against mayor, alleging ‘illegal’ meetings

Just Posted

The Williams Lake Stampeders and Nechako North Stars battled it out Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, with the Stamps winning 6-2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampeders, Nechako North Stars face-off for third CIHL playoff game Sunday, Feb. 19

After winning the Intermediate Division title at the All Native Basketball Tournament against the Skidegate Saints, tournament MVP Rylan Adams of the Prince Rupert Cubs rushed into the stands to celebrate with his grandparents. (Thom Barker photo)
Hometown team prevails in Intermediate Division at All Native tourney

Seniors Division MVP Desi Collinson prepares to make a move on Burnaby’s Ronnie Battle during the final at the All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 18 in Prince Rupert. (Melissa Ash photo)
Skidegate finds its way back to All Native tourney glory with Seniors Division championship

Gitmidiik celebrates their victory over Hydaburg in the Masters Division final at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert Feb. 18. (Thom Barker photo)
Gitmidiik three-peats as All Native Masters champion