Deficiency walkthrough. (HAVAN photo.)

PODCAST: Real-time reno: Deficiency walkthrough

TODAY IN BC: Burdens take their final project walkthrough

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Whether building, renovating, or designing, success is all in the details.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once as she catches up with the Burdens who take their final walkthrough with Cara from Triple Dot Design, and Alex from Level One Construction.

‘We walked through with Alex and compiled a list of everything that we had noticed together, but then Level One had the great recommendation for us to live here for a week and live our normal lives and note things as they came up in our day-to-day lives that needed to be addressed. Little things, that you might not necessarily notice when you’re just walking through with the builder.’ Justin Burden, homeowner.

‘Having a master list categorized by trade, with the builder and homeowner on the same page, is key to completing the job in two weeks from the deficiency walkthrough, as opposed to four or five months.’ Alex Dumitru, Level One Construction.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Surrey council votes to maintain RCMP as city’s police department
Next story
Ukrainian city celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

Just Posted

Bones of Crows will be screening at locations across northern B.C. November 2022. (Photo: supplied)
Bones of Crows on North Coast film tour rec’d standing ovation at TIFF and VIFF

Frosted windshields in the morning in Northwest B.C. signal it is time for drivers to be prepared for and adjust to potentially treacherous driving conditions. (Thom Barker photo)
Shift in weather signals time to shift to winter driving behaviours

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat. (Rio Tinto)
Retirees ask Rio Tinto to increase pension index to match inflation