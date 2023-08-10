(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Police charge B.C. men with kidnapping in Alberta

Pair accused of assault, robbery, weapons offences and more after Grande Prairie abduction

A pair of B.C. men have been arrested and charged after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Grande Praire, Alta. last month.

Grand Prairie RCMP report that on July 26, at 1:08 a.m. they responded to a report of a break-and-enter at the Silvercrest Lodge. Witnesses reported seeing two men force their way into a room with an axe. When police arrived, the suspects and two occupants of the room were gone – and police say the occupants were abducted.

The police were able to locate the victims and suspects, and arrested two B.C. men.

Joshua Hamm, a 30-year-old Maple Ridge resident, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, three of robbery, assault with a weapon, other weapons offences, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats, and a total of 18 charges.

Ken Hildebrandt, 29, of Prince George faces similar charges. Charges are often dropped or changed, and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Both men are in custody and will appear in the Grand Prairie Provincial Courthouse on Aug. 14.

READ ALSO: B.C. gearing up for heat wave as majority of province remains in a drought

READ ALSO: Ottawa police identify 15 suspects in storming of Senegalese Embassy

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMaple RidgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. daycare OK to remove family for not getting COVID-19 vaccine: ruling
Next story
Highest court refuses to hear B.C. church appeal on COVID-19 ruling

Just Posted

Elections BC has penalized four candidates from Vanderhoof who contested for the 2022 general elections. (Elections BC)
Election BC penalizes several 2022 general elections candidates from Vanderhoof

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Canada Industrial Relations Board has released the new terms of the agreement that resolved British Columbia's port dispute, including a commitment by employers to train workers to perform maintenance on new equipment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?