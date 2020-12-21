Police commend man for his honesty

Tried to buy cola, chips but was unaware a business was closed for the night

Fort St. James RCMP are commending a local man for his honesty after unsuccessfully trying to pay for several items at a local gas station and convenience store the evening of Dec. 15.

The man had entered the business through its unlocked front door, unaware that the business had closed for the evening.

“A review of the security footage [from the store] revealed a man entered the store and casually selected a bottle of cola and a bag of chips,” a RCMP press release indicated. “He went to the counter to pay, and when no one came to serve him, he unsuccessfully searched the store for an employee.”

The man then returned to the counter, sanitized his hands and attempted to scan the items in himself but with the till being turned off, was unsuccessful.

He then took out his wallet and left twice the value of the items on the counter before leaving the store.

RCMP officers became aware of the situation in responding to a store alarm and then were able to observe the man’s actions on the security footage.

“While police were still on scene, the man called to “turn himself in”, describing the circumstances and his desire not to shortchange the business. He returned and was allowed to properly pay for the items and receive the correct amount of change,” the RCMP release continued.

“The Fort St. James RCMP commends this individual for his honesty, integrity and attention to COVID-19 precautions during this holiday season.”