Police incident in Telkwa closed down road overnight on Dec. 31/Jan. 1

Coalmine Road reopened after being closed during the early morning hours of New Year Day

A police incident that closed down a road in Telkwa for several hours on New Year Day ended peacefully.

Dawn Roberts, RCMP Director of Communications at Royal said police were first called shortly before New Year’s Eve from a distraught male with a possible firearm in a residence near Coalmine Road and Dogwood Street.

He would not comply with police, so the northwest Emergency Response Team (ERT) was sent in. They were able to gain entry at around 6 a.m. and located the man. He was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital for assessment.

There were no injuries and the investigation is still underway.

Two individuals who were under the age of 18 who were also in the house were reunited with relatives.



