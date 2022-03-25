file photo

file photo

Police investigate suspicious death in Fountain First Nation community near Lillooet

The identity of the deceased has not been released

The B.C. RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death in the Fountains First Nation community.

On March 24, Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police were called to a scene of a suspicious death in the Fountain First Nations Community near Lillooet where a man was found deceased in the front yard of a residence.

Police say there were two other individuals inside the residence at the time and all three individuals were known to each other.

Southeast District Forensic Investigation Services has examined the scene for evidence, and police are no longer at the scene. B.C. RCMP Serious Crime Unit section of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (MCU) will assist the Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police with the investigation.

There is no indication that this incident is linked to the murder that occurred in Lillooet last week.

B.C. RCMP spokesperson, Chris Manseau, said the death appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

As the investigation is in its early stages, police will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

The BC Coroners Service has been advised regarding this unexpected death.

READ MORE: RCMP lay homicide charges in Lillooet murder investigation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Climate protests held in cities across Canada as part of global movement
Next story
Science team returns from winter expedition with boatful of new info on Pacific salmon

Just Posted

Terry Teegee, B.C. regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. First Nations call for new approach to homelessness after Prince George drops tent city case

Record high gas prices have left many motorists feeling pain at the pump. (File photo)
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

Frost Lake Logging President Scott Kirschke, Nadleh Whut’en Chief Larry Nooski, Macro Pipelines part-owner Jeff Redmond and Coastal GasLink pipeline implementation west director Dan Bierd break ground for the Nadleh-Macro pipeline construction partnership on March 17 at Lejac. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Omineca Express)
PHOTOS: Nadleh Whut’en First Nation breaks ground on Coastal GasLink pipeline partnership

Team Canada high fives after defeating the United States at the World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George on Thursday, March 24. (Tracey Roberts Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Team Canada skip relishing opportunity to return to Prince George for world’s