File

Man, 40, killed in hit and run in Fort St. James

One person is dead in a hit and run case that is being investigated by Fort St. James RCMP.

The incident happened on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 1 when BC Ambulance received a call of a “Man Down” on Tachie Reserve, at Alexis Drive and Williams Road near the district.

In a Feb 20 news release, police reported that a 40-year-old man was located on the road, following which he was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Mounties received further information on Feb. 3, two days after the incident which led to the police “becoming engaged.”

The North District General Investigation Section is assisting the Fort St. James RCMP in investigating the incident as a hit and run case, stated the news release.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Fort St James RCMP at 250 996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home
Next story
Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

Just Posted

Man, 40, killed in hit and run in Fort St. James

One person is dead in a hit and run case that is… Continue reading

MLA says government support for forest industry is lacking

Budget also affects natural gas consumers in the region

FLESS hosts annual district science fair

Organzier says the fair has grown each year.

Confusion surrounds terms of RCMP withdrawal from pipeline construction area

B.C. Deputy Commissioner clarifies terms of agreement following minister’s statements

Stop checks, searches of Wet’suwet’en pipeline opposers unlawful: Watchdog

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs file complaint

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

Petition slams Victoria councillor who chastised police after Wetsuweten protest

Ben Isitt calls effort to get him suspended is not a ‘reliable barometer of public opinion’

Most Read