Man, 40, killed in hit and run in Fort St. James

One person is dead in a hit and run case that is being investigated by Fort St. James RCMP.

The incident happened on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 1 when BC Ambulance received a call of a “Man Down” on Tachie Reserve, at Alexis Drive and Williams Road near the district.

In a Feb 20 news release, police reported that a 40-year-old man was located on the road, following which he was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Mounties received further information on Feb. 3, two days after the incident which led to the police “becoming engaged.”

The North District General Investigation Section is assisting the Fort St. James RCMP in investigating the incident as a hit and run case, stated the news release.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Fort St James RCMP at 250 996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

