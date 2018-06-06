Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

An explosion and fire on Rossland Ave. last month has been deemed suspicious by investigators. Times file photo

Investigators are calling the explosion and fire at a residence on Rossland Ave. last month “suspicious.”

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Darren Oelke of the Trail and Greater District Detachment said police executed a search warrant at the location on Friday.

He added the search saw numerous pieces of evidence seized.

“Investigators have deemed the explosion and fire to be suspicious in nature,” he said in the press release.

The fire and explosion occurred on May 25 at 459 Rossland Ave.

A 42-year-old male resident was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with significant injuries sustained in the fire. He was subsequently transported to intensive care in a Vancouver hospital, Oelke told the Times.

He could not provide any further update on the man’s condition.

A female resident was also home at the time but not injured.

The fire also resulted in the evacuation of several residences in the area.

Police are asking anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact the Trail RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566.

