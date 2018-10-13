Police probe allegations of voter fraud in 4 B.C. cities

Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver all dealing with allegations of voter interference

Findings and allegations of voter fraud have been made in several Metro Vancouver cities with just a week to go before provincewide civic elections.

Mounties in Surrey said Friday that they found 67 fraudulent applications to vote by mail when they followed up on 73 people whose personal information was used to complete mail-in ballots.

The City of Vancouver also released a statement saying it was aware of messages circulating on social media messaging system WeChat that appear to offer money in exchange for voting in Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver.

It says the allegations have been forwarded to both Vancouver police and RCMP in Richmond and Burnaby.

RCMP in Surrey say the fraudulent applications have not been linked to any civic election candidate or party.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Police say they have identified and interviewed two people of interest, however further investigation is needed to determine if criminal charges or charges under the Local Government Act are warranted.

No ballots were sent to individuals or residences and police say the process to apply for a mail-in ballot was changed by Surrey’s chief elections officer on Oct. 1.

The RCMP says it doesn’t routinely release details of on-going investigations, but the update was provided to reassure the public and allow for transparency in the election.

“It is important for the public to recognize that measures were taken by the chief elections officer to amend the application process to preserve the integrity of the election process,” the release says.

Mounties say they were also made aware of third-hand information about international students giving their personal details in exchange for money.

Police say they’ve found no evidence to substantiate those claims nor has anyone come forward to complain.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Lock it up’: B.C. doctor warns parents planning to cook up cannabis edibles
Next story
University opens 2 new innovation hubs in B.C.

Just Posted

Russel Gingrich is running for mayor

Gingrich has served nine years on council previously, four of them as mayor

Jennifer Howell is running for district council

Howell wants to give Fort St. James residents a voice on district council

Judith Greenaway running for district council in Fort St. James

Councillor Greenaway has been in her seat for two years

Forestry workers’ union bans employee overtime as strike looms

First step in job action for Northern B.C. mills

Province increases drought rating in parts of northern B.C.

Despite recent rain, streamflow still low and expected to decrease further in coming days

VIDEO: RCMP say defensive driving averted head-on collision on Highway 1

Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP

Man dies after vehicle crashes into house in B.C.

The man was ejected from the vehicle after hitting a house in Kelowna

Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline

Tuesday’s incident has led to many being forced to limit natural gas use across the province

First Nations, federal and B.C. provincial governments sign new treaty agreement

Treaty negotiations memorandum of understanding was signed Saturday at a ceremony in the Leq’a:mel community by the chiefs from the six First Nations of the Sto:lo Xwexwilmexw Treaty Association

VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash in Lower Mainland

A 37-year-old man died in hospital overnight after a crash with a pickup truck Friday evening

2/3 of Canadians don’t know their workplace rules for cannabis: poll

With legalization just a week away, a new Ipsos survey suggests that only 18 per cent of employees say upper management has communicated its expectations in the workplace around legal marijuana.

More than $800,000 given to B.C. artists at BreakOut West

The announcement was made in Kelowna Saturday

Police probe allegations of voter fraud in 4 B.C. cities

Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver all dealing with allegations of voter interference

B.C. nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Offence in Saanich in 2017 leads to new charges

Most Read