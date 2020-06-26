Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

Scottish police say the individual shot by armed police during an incident in Glasgow has died and that six other people including a police officer are in a hospital being treated for injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said that the wounded officer was in “a critical but stable condition” on Friday afternoon.

He also said that police are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street and are urging people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,”Johnson added.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Craig Milroy, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident from a nearby office building, said he saw four people taken away in ambulances.

“I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on,” Milroy said. “He was on the ground with someone holding his side. I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door,” he said.

Images on social media appeared to show armed officers entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were “truly dreadful” and that she was being updated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

A traffic information bulletin issued by the Glasgow City Council said a number of roads in the city centre were closed.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.