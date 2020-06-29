Police search for Good Samaritans who intervened an assault

Fort St. James RCMP said the incident occured on June 14.

Police in Fort St. James are looking for two Good Samaritans who recently intervened an assault and chased suspects away.

In a June 29 news release, RCMP said that on Saturday (June 14), police received a report of an assault.

Two youth were assaulted while they were outside behind Petro Canada on Highway 27, police said.

Investigators found that the two victims were assaulted by three people and while police have identified the two male suspects, one female suspect remains unknown.

RCMP also discovered that there were two Good Samaritans who intervened and chased suspects away.

“We feel that these two people prevented the assault from continuing and causing further injury,” said Cpl James Potyok, Fort St. James RCMP.

Police said they are looking for the two people that helped chase away suspects, as they may have more information which could help with the investigation.

If you are the Good Samaritan, or have any information about this, please contact the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800)222-8477.

