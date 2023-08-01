Police seek help finding Prince Rupert aggravated assault suspect

Gregory Adrian Donders is said to be dangerous and should not be approached

Police are looking for the public’s help finding a Prince Rupert man accused of aggravated assault.

Gregory Donders, 52 years old, was part of a group of four who assaulted a 34-year-old man with a sharp object causing heavy injuries, according to Prince Rupert RCMP.

The attack happened on July 30, and while the three other males have been detained, Donders is still being searched for by RCMP. Police say a 41-year-old female, the “getaway driver,” was also arrested.

Donders is being charged with four offences: aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

RCMP say he is dangerous and should not be approached.

Police could not confirm whether Donders is expected to still be in the Prince Rupert area.

Anyone with information on Donders’ whereabouts is asked to call Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136.



