Nikaeo Supernault, 6, is shown in this undated police handout photo. Kamloops RCMP is asking for help in locating two missing people -THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP

UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

UPDATE: 6:24 p.m.

Contrary to social media posts RCMP claim they are still looking for six-year-old Nikaeo Supernault and his 28-year-old aunt, Roseanne Supernault.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk stated the Kamloops RCMP detachment has not heard that the two individuals are safe.

More to come.

————

Original:

A six-year-old boy and his 28-year-old aunt are missing and police in Kamloops, are asking for help in finding them.

RCMP say they received a report on Sunday to check on the well-being of Nikaeo Supernault who was being looked after by Roseanne Supernault.

READ MORE: Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

They say the boy and his aunt have not been in contact with his mother since Jan. 13, and they are considered missing.

Police say they believe the boy is with his aunt.

READ MORE: B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

Police describe Nikaeo Supernault as three feet six inches tall, 45 pounds, light brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a blue jacket, black pants and tan boots.

They describe Roseanne Supernault as five feet seven inches tall, 190 pounds, dyed blonde hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black jacket with white fur on the hood, jeans and black boots.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for gas pipeline to be built
Next story
B.C. chiefs show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Just Posted

B.C. chiefs show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Chiefs from around B.C. outside the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in Smithers show support.

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

B.C. chiefs show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Chiefs from around B.C. outside the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in Smithers show support.

B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for gas pipeline to be built

Hereditary chief: no elected band council or Crown authority has jurisdiction over Wet’suwet’en land

Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

Many exemptions to tax, but annual declarations required

UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Daredevil changes game plan to jump broken White Rock pier

Brooke Colby tells council daredevil event would help boost waterfront business

Liberal bows out of byelection after singling out Jagmeet Singh’s race

Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh’s cultural background

Charges should be considered in B.C. man’s police-involved death, watchdog says

Myles Gray died in August 2015 in Burnaby

Truck hauling compressed gas for ‘virtual pipeline’ crashes on B.C. highway

Driver charged and highway closed for nine hours - containers did not rupture

Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after knee injury

Pettersson said he wasn’t feeling any pain during Wednesday’s skate

Most Read