Police seize 1.5 million illegal cigarettes after B.C. traffic stop

A North Okanagan man was arrested and released from custody pending a future court date

A traffic stop led to police seizing nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes in Vernon Jan. 8.

Around 10 p.m., an officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle towing a trailer in the 4800 block of 27th Street. The man driving the vehicle was found to be prohibited from driving and was arrested by the officer.

After the man’s arrest, police continued to investigate and discovered evidence that led to the seizure of nearly 1.5 million cigarettes, all believed to be contraband.

The 45-year-old Lumby man was released from police custody pending a future court appearance.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

