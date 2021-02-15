RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Police watchdog investigating after man injured during well-being check in Vanderhoof

Man was found at residence, breaching court ordered conditions

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved incident left one man injured after a well-being check in Vanderhoof.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), RCMP officers were called to a well-being check at a residence in the 1000-block of Kenny Road just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 13). Police said they found two women and a man inside. The man was bound by court-ordered conditions to not be in contact with the women.

When Mounties attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly resisted and a struggle ensued. The man was taken to the RCMP detachment, where paramedics assessed him and sent him to hospital. At the hospital, it was determined he was seriously injured.

The IIO is investigating to determine if police’s actions were linked to the man’s injuries. The IIO investigates all serious injuries sustained during officer-involved incidents.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Petition started to keep convicted killer in Wells Gray Park murders behind bars

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog investigating after man injured during well-being check in Vanderhoof

Man was found at residence, breaching court ordered conditions

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Paul Lacerte (right) hugs his daughter Raven on the 10th anniversary of the Moose Hide Campaign Day held online Thursday, Feb 11. (Moose Hide Campaign image)
Moose Hide Campaign goes virtual

10th anniversary for campaign seeking to end violence against women, children

Fort St. James secondary school receives food support worth $13,750 from the district amid pandemic.
Breakfast program at FSJSS receives support from the District of Fort St. James

The district received these funds through a grant from the province and FLNRO

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
Petition started to keep convicted killer in Wells Gray Park murders behind bars

David Ennis, formerly David Shearing, is up for parole in July.

Charlene Brunelle wipes her eye as she listens to people speak about loved ones they have lost, before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The march is held to honour missing and murdered women and girls from the community with stops along the way to commemorate where women were last seen or found. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marchers gather for annual B.C. event to honour missing, murdered women

Myrna Cranmer said violence, COVID-19 have had a profound affect on the health of women in Downtown Eastside

The United States border crossing is seen Friday, March 20, 2020, in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings

Test must be taken within the 72 hours before crossing

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Barbara, left, and Marissa Barnartt pose for a photo outside their condo building in Thornhill, Ont. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
COVID-19 brings some families closer together, as bonds strengthen in times of crisis

‘I didn’t realize how much all these people meant to me’

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Most Read