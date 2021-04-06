RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

Two women are being treated for serious injuries and the B.C. police watchdog has been called after the pair were hit by a truck that RCMP had tried to stop in Dawson Creek.

RCMP say in a news release that officers were alerted to a possible impaired driver late Monday night.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed through the wall of a gym, hitting the women.

Police say the driver left the crash scene on foot and hasn’t been located.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to determine if the actions of police may be linked to the women’s injuries.

The RCMP say officers are continuing to investigate infractions that include flight from police, dangerous driving causing injury and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Just Posted

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

In March, Stellat’en First Nation members received their COVID-19 vaccine, amongst other indigenous and non-indigenous communities in the region. Matthew Summerskill, a registered nurse is shown administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Terry Luggi at the Health Centre in Stellat’en on March 12. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
COVID-19: Vaccine appointments open to everyone 18+ in Fort St. James and Fraser Lake

Northern Health provides update on vaccine clinics in the region

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down from pre-pandemic levels amid COVID restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Most Read