Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

-Kamloops this Week

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending criminal charges against three Kamloops RCMP officers.

The Independent Investigations Office announced on Monday that it has forwarded a report to Crown prosecutors recommending assault charges for one Mountie and criminal driving charges relating to the alleged conduct of three officers.

The investigation stems from an early-morning Dec. 8, 2018, collision between an unmarked police car and a stolen pickup truck.

At the time, police told IIO investigators the truck had previously failed to stop.

The truck’s driver was injured during the arrest. It will be up to Crown prosecutors to decide whether any charges will be laid.

