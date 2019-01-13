Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a town hall at University of Regina in Regina, Saskatchewan on Thursday January 10, 2019. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

Political Ottawa abuzz with speculation about Monday cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reshape his cabinet

Political Ottawa is abuzz with speculation today about how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reshape his cabinet Monday after the unexpected resignation of longtime Liberal Scott Brison from his post as Treasury Board president.

The cabinet shuffle is expected to be small, with as few adjustments as possible to fill the void of Brison’s departure.

But given the internal importance of the Treasury Board when it comes to government spending, the shuffle is expected to include at least one big name.

Brison’s departure also leaves Trudeau’s cabinet without representation from Nova Scotia — a hole expected to be filled on Monday as part of the shuffle.

The Liberals hold all 11 seats in Nova Scotia, but senior sources have pointed to Sean Fraser and Bernadette Jordan as likely candidates.

A minimal shuffle will allow ministers to focus on completing tasks within their mandate letters with the aim of helping the Trudeau government steer as smoothly as possible into the fall election.

The Canadian Press

