Postmen deliver more than mail, Fort Fraser

People wanting to help wildfire victims can donate in Fort Fraser

The Postmen have opened a drop off centre in Fort Fraser, B.C. to aid people during the wildfires. The Postmen and The Pet Postmen provide immediate support and services to communities affected by disasters.

Albertan, Kristopher Kory Mercer, started the non-profit group of volunteers – that has grown very quickly in both Canada and the U.S.A. – because of the 2016 wildfires in Fort McMurray.

The group collects donations, organizes them and gets them to the people who need them. What makes The Postmen different from most other charity groups is that they deliver directly to the people.

They have special permits to access fire zones during wildfire situations and they can bring food and other desperately needed items to individuals, families, ranchers, and even fire crews, according to their website.

Items needed include: gas cards, gift cards, canned food, toiletries, pet food, pet supplies, baby food, formula, diapers, eye-drops, Gatorade, wet wipes, granola bars, protein drinks, over the counter medications, socks, three-day propane, instant rice, fuel, batteries, battery chargers, air compressor, phone chargers, dish soap, laundry detergent, towels, feminine hygiene products, medical supplies, sunblock and bug spray.

The Postmen do not accept cash donations.

Donations can be dropped off with Shawna Lee Schafer at 462 Highway 16, Fort Fraser, B.C. Call ahead or text 604-259-4827.

