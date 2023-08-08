The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en

The advisory is in effect due to a water main looping procedure

A boil water advisory has been issued for Fort St. James and Nak’azdli Whut’en due to water main construction at Elm and Douglas.

The boil water advisory is precautionary and no contamination has yet been found, the district said in a post. The advisory issued on Aug. 4 will be in place until further notice.

All residents are advised to boil water, for at least one minute, before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food, or brushing teeth. Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

During water main looping, an unexpected situation arose, which prompted the District to contact Northern Health, as per proper process.

The district said Northern Health directed them to put a “precautionary boil water advisory” in place due to more than expected muddy water found in a water main while doing a “looping” procedure at Elm and Douglas.

“This was only a precautionary measure and no cross contamination or fear of bad water was expected, and all testing has shown normal results. However, to be safe, and following proper protocol and Northern Health guidelines, the District followed all direction provided by Northern Health.”

The precautionary boil water advisory is expected to lifted this week. The Splash Park will also be closer until further notice due to the advisory.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rain, cooler weather could bring relief to B.C. wildfire crews as new fires start

Just Posted

The City of Prince Rupert issued a boil advisory July 20 at around 2 p.m. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Jennifer Gunanoot, grieving mother of Kaylee Gunanoot, passionately addresses the crowd during the protest at Hagwilget Canyon Bridge on July 28, urging for justice and accountability following her daughter’s alleged murder on the Hagwilget First Nation reserve. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Mother calls for justice in daughter’s death on Hagwilget First Nation reserve

A black bear eats club cherries in southeastern Alaska. (Taal Levi, Oregon State University/Wikimedia Commons)
UPDATE: Smithers bear attack leaves woman, 79, with substantial injuries