Premier Eby to attend BC Natural Resource Forum in Prince George this month

The premier will give the keynote address on Jan. 17

Premier David Eby will be attending the BC Natural Resource Forum in Prince George. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck )

Premier David Eby will be attending BC Natural Resource Forum (BCNRF) to be held in Prince George this month.

The forum, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, will take place from Jan. 17 to 19.

Premier Eby will be providing the keynote address at BCNRF on Tuesday January 17th. This year will also mark the 10th anniversary of a B.C. Premier engaging at BCNRF.

In 2019, B.C.’s Premier John Horgan gave the keynote address at the conference.

In 2022, BCNRF keynote speakers included Regional Chief Terry Teegee, BC Assembly of First Nations, Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s minister of Natural Resources, Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation, Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s minister of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation, Sue Paish, CEO, Digital Technology Supercluster, Ivan Vella, chief executive, Aluminium Rio Tinto, and Susannah Pierce, country chair Canada and GM Renewables & Energy Solutions, Shell Canada.

BCNRF is recognized as the largest natural resources forum in Western Canada, bringing First Nations, governments, and the natural resource sector together to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the natural resource sector.

This year’s theme will focus on how BC is contributing to an innovative, responsible, and respectful international natural resource sector.