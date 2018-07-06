Premier Horgan and Minister of of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser met with Chief Alexander McKinnon of the Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation and Mayor Rob MacDougall on June 19 to discuss multiple topics in the community. (Photo/Colin Macgillivray)

Premier Horgan visits Fort St. James and region

On June 19, the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, along with the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Scott Fraser and made their way to Fort St. James and the surrounding First Nations communities in a historic event. This was all a part of a three day tour in which Premier Horgan and Minister Fraser visited the area.

Stopping in Fort St. James in the morning of, Premier Horgan and Minister Fraser spoke with concerned constituents and community members outside of Stuart Lake General Hospital.

They were then taken for a tour of the hospital, while also participating in numerous closed meetings concerning future projects in the community. The District of Fort St. James Mayor and Council sat down with Premier Horgan, Minister Fraser and their team on June 19 to discuss several issues, with council’s five priorities being health, cannabis legalization, housing, forestry and the North Road.

Premier Horgan and Minister Fraser then made their way 30 minutes north to the Binche Keyoh community.

Dave Birdi, Councillor for the District of Fort St. James and Manager and Economic Development Officer for the Binche Keyoh Society, says that it was a truly special occasion.

“This has been a historic event,” says Birdi. “Premier John Horgan has been the first premier to visit Binche and the region.”

Premier Horgan, along with Minister Fraser and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson were in Prince George on making an announcement concerning new housing opportunities for Indigenous peoples.

You can read more about that story in this issue of the Caledonia Courier.

 

Premier Horgan and Minister Fraser also visited the Binche Keyoh community during their tour, getting a look at the new community bus in the process. (Photo courtesy of Dave Birdi)

One new fire started in the Cariboo
B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Solid Waste Management Plan begins public consultation phase

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako updating a 20 year old strategy

Two Fort St. James residents charged after stolen property recovered

According to a news release issued by the Prince George RCMP, two… Continue reading

Suspicious death on the Yekooche Reserve

According to a news release issued by the Fort St. James RCMP,… Continue reading

Study finds Canada and B.C. split on TransMountain pipeline

As the TransMountain pipeline chronicles have dominated the news in recent weeks,… Continue reading

UPDATED: Semi-truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, of Calgary, is facing 29 charges in the collision that killed 16 people

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

One new fire started in the Cariboo

Firefighters don’t anticipate any difficulty in extinguishing it

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

