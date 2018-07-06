Premier Horgan visits Fort St. James and region

Premier Horgan and Minister of of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser met with Chief Alexander McKinnon of the Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation and Mayor Rob MacDougall on June 19 to discuss multiple topics in the community. (Photo/Colin Macgillivray)

On June 19, the Premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, along with the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Scott Fraser and made their way to Fort St. James and the surrounding First Nations communities in a historic event. This was all a part of a three day tour in which Premier Horgan and Minister Fraser visited the area.

Stopping in Fort St. James in the morning of, Premier Horgan and Minister Fraser spoke with concerned constituents and community members outside of Stuart Lake General Hospital.

They were then taken for a tour of the hospital, while also participating in numerous closed meetings concerning future projects in the community. The District of Fort St. James Mayor and Council sat down with Premier Horgan, Minister Fraser and their team on June 19 to discuss several issues, with council’s five priorities being health, cannabis legalization, housing, forestry and the North Road.

Premier Horgan and Minister Fraser then made their way 30 minutes north to the Binche Keyoh community.

Dave Birdi, Councillor for the District of Fort St. James and Manager and Economic Development Officer for the Binche Keyoh Society, says that it was a truly special occasion.

“This has been a historic event,” says Birdi. “Premier John Horgan has been the first premier to visit Binche and the region.”

Premier Horgan, along with Minister Fraser and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson were in Prince George on making an announcement concerning new housing opportunities for Indigenous peoples.

