Premiers to wrap up 2 days of meetings at New Brunswick seaside resort

Meetings held in the scenic seaside town of St. Andrews on Thursday focused on trade

Canada’s premiers are set to wrap up their two-day meeting in New Brunswick later today.

It’s expected the final communique may delve into breaking down some internal trade barriers including the amount of alcohol that can be transported across provincial borders.

Meetings held in the scenic seaside town of St. Andrews on Thursday focused on trade, although the talks were upstaged by Ontario Premier Doug Ford saying his province will intervene in Saskatchewan’s court challenge of Ottawa’s carbon tax plan.

READ MORE: B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again

Federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc chose to put an optimistic face on the developments, saying the Liberal government remains committed to working collaboratively with the provinces to deal with the challenge that climate change represents because it’s part of growing the economy responsibly.

Ford also later joined Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister in calling for more help from the federal government in dealing with asylum seekers who cross their borders.

All three premiers want Ottawa to review its current policy, and they also called for full compensation for the “impacts to services resulting from the increase in non-point of entry border crossings.”

