Preparation urged after evacuation alert issued for Cutoff Creek wildfire

Lightning caused fire estimated at 22,064 hectares

Nechako Valley Search and Rescue spent late Tuesday, August 3, delivering notices after the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) issued an evacuation alert due to the Cutoff Creek wildfire.

The alert area is approximately eight kilometres south of Brophy Road along the Kenney Dam Road and the Nechako River for about 22 kilometres.

Notices were delivered to around 20 homes, the ground search and rescue group said on their Facebook page.

“An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” the RDBN stated. “Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

As of Wednesday, July 4, the 22,064-hectare blaze located north of Big Bend Arm was classified as being held.

BC Wildfire Service said crews are working to patrol the north side of the fire to identify and extinguish hot spots. Crews on the south and east side were continuing with mop-up operations.

Forty-one firefighters, four helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed.

Billions in losses, thousands could die if wildfire response unchanged: report

