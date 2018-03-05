(Canadian Press)

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

Newfoundland and Labrador — said to offer among the worst access to abortion in the country — is being pressured to provide universal coverage of the abortion pill.

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso, a two-drug combination that induces an abortion up to nine weeks into a pregnancy.

Maggie O’Dea, a medical student at Memorial University in St. John’s, says students are meeting with provincial legislators this week and will sit down with the health minister, John Haggie, on Wednesday.

She says women in rural and remote communities face lengthy wait times and significant costs to access abortion services.

O’Dea, part of the university’s Medical Students Society, says universal coverage of the abortion pill would help reduce barriers to abortion care and cut costs for the province.

She says the abortion pill costs roughly $350, while a surgical abortion in hospital can cost as much as $1,500 in addition to travel and accommodation expenses.

Every other province in Canada now offers some coverage of medical abortions using pills, with costs varying depending on a patient’s income, private health benefits and other factors, to full universal coverage for all residents.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Police looking for witnesses after B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw following attack with metal bar
Next story
B.C. police departments to roll out electronic tickets

Just Posted

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold, 28, has resigned from the BC Liberal Party following announcement of charges by RCMP

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Most Read