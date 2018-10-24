Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour, announced $2.3 million in funding for Prince George Airport. Wikimedia Commons/Simon Fraser University photo

Prince George Airport to get $2.3 million runway upgrade

Federal funding aimed at fostering trade

A federal investment of $2.3 million for the rehabilitation of the Prince George Airport was announced Oct. 23.

The project will repair the degraded runway, “to maximize the use of the existing airport capacity, which is important work since the runway services commercial aircraft and air tankers,” said a Transport Canada news release issued yesterday.

“This project is expected to have significant economic and employment benefits by creating an estimated 40 jobs during construction,” said the news release.

The funding was announced by Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North–Seymour. The news release states the Prince George Airport is “located in a strategic corridor linking North America and Asia.”

“Transportation systems are a vital part of Prince George’s economy and the investment announced here today will foster long-term prosperity for the city. These improvements to the Prince George Airport will increase transportation options for the community while helping businesses get more products to market,” commented Beech.

Todd Doherty, Member of Parliament for Cariboo-Prince George, Shadow Minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Asia-Pacific Gateway released a statement, saying: “[This] announcement will provide needed funding for a regional aviation gateway that has tremendous opportunity to compete globally. The Prince George Airport Authority connects people to and from our region and facilitates seamless movement of air cargos.

“As someone who was on the frontlines in promoting our region and transportation opportunities throughout the world for over a decade – I can speak firsthand of the very real opportunity that is before not just Prince George, but our entire region.”

In his statement, Doherty also criticized the Liberals’ “failure to address Canada’s faltering position in the global economy,” however.

READ MORE: Urgent Primary Care Centre announced for Quesnel


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fundraiser started by B.C. man to create Mr. Dressup documentary
Next story
Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Just Posted

Prince George Airport to get $2.3 million runway upgrade

Federal funding aimed at fostering trade

Fort St. James Fire Department responds to three blazes within a week

Two structure blazes and one wildland have fire chief cautioning residents

UPDATED: The unofficial election results for the district of Fort St. James

A new district council has been elected

SD91 trustee election results are in

Several new faces have been elected to the position of school board trustee

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Rate hike could ‘compound’ slowdown of B.C real housing market: realtor

Rate increase will likely mean buyers take a more cautious approach

Federal MP will to try to hold Island riding in coming MLA byelection

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson will seek provincial NDP nomination in coming byelection

Canada seizes $1.4M in illicit pharmaceuticals as part of international sting

Majority of products seized were sexual enhancements drugs

Walkoff Memories: ‘93 Jays reunite for 25th anniversary of World Series win

Blue Jays scored 8-6 win and a second straight World Series title

Electricity restored in slide-threatened northeastern B.C. community of Old Fort

The regional district is maintaining the evacuation order issued almost three weeks ago

Fundraiser started by B.C. man to create Mr. Dressup documentary

Keith Hoffart, from Kelowna, remembers the children’s TV show fondly and started a Kickstarter

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.75%

The central bank’s decision comes as the economy stays strong, trade uncertainty recedes

$1.537 billion U.S. Mega Millions winning ticket sold in South Carolina

The winning ticket is worth about $877.8 million in a lump-sum cash payment

Most Read