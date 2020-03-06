Prince George mounties release list of wanted suspects

(BLACK PRESS file photo) David Charles Cox. Cox is considered violent. Do not approach call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo) Victor Junior West. West is considered violent. Do not approach and call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo) Victor Louis Potskin. Potskin could be residing in Terrace, B.C. He is considered violent. Do not approach and call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo) Rick Evan Jones. Jones is wanted by police in Prince George and Victoria. He should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo) Tristan Alan Olson. Olson may be in Kamloops, B.C. He is considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo) Virgin Stanley Johnson. Johnson should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo) Edith Mary Joseph. Joseph should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo) Kenneth James Moore. Moore should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo) Larianna Mae Cahoose. Cahoose should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo) Cheri Leah Bullshields. Bullshields should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)

Mounties in Prince George have released a list of suspects with active arrest warrants and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating them.

Most of the suspects are considered violent and should not be approached, instead call police immediately.

If you have any information about the wanted persons listed below, please contact the Prince George RCMP or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Additionally, you could be eligible for a cash reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest, stated the March. 5 release by Cpl. Craig Douglas, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

David Charles Cox , born in 1980, is currently wanted in B.C. by the Prince George RCMP for Failing to Comply with two counts of Probation. Cox allegedly broke a condition of his probation stemming from two separate incidents in 2019. He is a First Nations male, 180 cm, 84 kg with brown hair and brown eyes. Cox should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately.

