Prince George mounties release list of wanted suspects

(BLACK PRESS file photo)
David Charles Cox. Cox is considered violent. Do not approach call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)
Victor Junior West. West is considered violent. Do not approach and call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)
Victor Louis Potskin. Potskin could be residing in Terrace, B.C. He is considered violent. Do not approach and call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)
Rick Evan Jones. Jones is wanted by police in Prince George and Victoria. He should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)
Tristan Alan Olson. Olson may be in Kamloops, B.C. He is considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)
Virgin Stanley Johnson. Johnson should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)
Edith Mary Joseph. Joseph should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)
Kenneth James Moore. Moore should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)
Larianna Mae Cahoose. Cahoose should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)
Cheri Leah Bullshields. Bullshields should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately. (PG RCMP photo)

Mounties in Prince George have released a list of suspects with active arrest warrants and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating them.

Most of the suspects are considered violent and should not be approached, instead call police immediately.

If you have any information about the wanted persons listed below, please contact the Prince George RCMP or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Additionally, you could be eligible for a cash reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest, stated the March. 5 release by Cpl. Craig Douglas, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

  • David Charles Cox, born in 1980, is currently wanted in B.C. by the Prince George RCMP for Failing to Comply with two counts of Probation. Cox allegedly broke a condition of his probation stemming from two separate incidents in 2019. He is a First Nations male, 180 cm, 84 kg with brown hair and brown eyes. Cox should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately.
  • Victor Junior West, born in 1986, is currently wanted in B.C. by mounties in Prince George for two counts of Flight from Police, Resist Arrest, two counts of Driving while Prohibited, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Breach of Release Conditions. These charges stem from separate incidents in February, May and November 2019. West is a First Nations male, 178 cm, 93 kg with black hair and brown eyes. West should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately.
  • Aidan Louis Potskin, born in 1993 is currently wanted in B.C. by the Prince George RCMP for Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose. These charges stem from an incident in July, 2019. Potskin is a Caucasian male, 191 cm, 84 kg with black hair and brown eyes. He may be residing in Terrace, B.C. Potskin should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately.
  • Rick Evan Jones, born in 1995, is currently wanted in the province by mounties in Prince George for Theft under $5000 following an incident in 2019. He is also wanted in Victoria. Jones is a First Nations male, 165 cm, 59 kg with black hair and brown eyes. Jones should not be approached. Call police immediately.
  • Tristan Alan Olson, born in 1997, is currently wanted in B.C. by the Prince George RCMP for Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and two counts of Breach of Release Conditions. These charges stem from separate incidents in July and September 2019. Olson is a Caucasian male, 183 cm, 82 kg with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be in Kamloops, B.C. Olson should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately.
  • Virgin Stanley Johnson, born in 1985 is currently wanted by the Prince George RCMP for Theft under $5000 and two counts of Failing to Comply with Probation. These charges stem from a November, 2019 incident. Johnson is a First Nations male, 173 cm, 82 kg with black hair and brown eyes. Johnson should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately.
  • Edith Mary Joseph, born in 1981 is currently wanted by mounties in Prince George for Theft under $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. These charges stem from two incidents in August, 2019. Joseph is a First Nations female, 163 cm, 45 kg with black hair and brown eyes. Joseph should not be approached. Call police immediately.
  • Kenneth James Moore, born in 1965, is currently wanted in B.C. by the Prince George RCMP for Assault by Choking, two counts of Assault, Unlawful Confinement and Failing to Appear. These charges stem from separate incidents in May, 2019 and February, 2020. Moore is a First Nations male, 173 cm, 75 kg with black hair and brown eyes. Moore should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately.
  • Lorianna Mae Cahoose, born in 1991, is currently wanted in B.C. by the Prince George RCMP for Break and Enter and Failure to Comply with Probation. These charges stem from two separate incidents in May and August, 2019. Cahoose is a First Nations Female, 168 cm, 50 kg with black hair and brown eyes. Cahoose should not be approached. Call police immediately.
  • Cheri Leah Bullshields, born in 1981 is currently wanted in B.C. by the Prince George RCMP for Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Resisting Arrest, Uttering Threats, two counts of Mischief and Failing to Comply with Probation. These charges stem from three separate incidents in March, June and August, 2019. Bullshields is a First Nations female, 180 cm, 80 kg, with black hair and brown eyes. Bullshields should be considered violent and should not be approached. Call police immediately.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
