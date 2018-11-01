Hera Spiero has been missing from Prince George since Oct. 31, 2018. RCMP photo

UPDATE: Prince George woman found after RCMP asks for help locating her

Hera Spiero is known to frequent Dawson Creek, Terrace, Comox, Calgary and Edmonton

  • Nov. 1, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE:

The Prince George RCMP has notified the media that Hera Spiero has been located.

ORIGINAL:

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Prince George resident Hera Spiero. She was previously known as Anna Sanders.

Spiero was last seen in Prince George on the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2018.

She is believed to be driving a 2003 black Pontiac Vibe bearing BC licence plate FM165N. She is known to frequent Dawson Creek, Terrace, Comox, Calgary and Edmonton.

Spiero is described as:

· Caucasian female

· 157 cm (5’2”)

· 52 kg (115 lbs)

· Green eyes

· Shoulder length brown curly hair

· Wearing: grey tights, a jacket and flip flop sandals with no socks

Police are concerned for Spiero and would like to speak with her. She is requested to attend the nearest RCMP Detachment or municipal police force, or call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

If you have any information about Hera Spiero, where she might be or where her vehicle is, contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

Previous story
Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Just Posted

Dozens participate in 39th annual Mt. Pope Adventure Run and Walk

The fastest male and female runners both came from Prince George for the run

EDITORIAL: Halloween is coming, so be scared, but be safe

Parents and motorists have a huge responsibility on Halloween night

EDITORIAL: Oil companies have motorists over a barrel

One thing is for certain – gas prices will increase

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Province provides funding for adult literacy through CNC

$342,390 to flow through the CNC to support 16 community adult literacy program partners

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

UPDATE: Prince George woman found after RCMP asks for help locating her

Hera Spiero is known to frequent Dawson Creek, Terrace, Comox, Calgary and Edmonton

Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction

3 from B.C. charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Advocate dies ‘peacefully’ after plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Carbon price not exempt from GST

Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for GST revenues in its rebate program

Most Read