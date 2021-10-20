Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)

Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto

Lotto 6/49 winner bought ticket at Safeway

Prince Rupert has a new millionaire.

Juanita Parnell found out at 3:30 in the morning she had won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

Parnell is walking away with $5.8 million — spitting the grand prize of more than $11 million dollars with a winner in Ontario.

Parnell has been playing with the same set of numbers for the past 20 years, which she chose from a Quick Pick she bought.

“There’s no rhyme or reason why I’ve stuck with them. I think I’ve missed playing them only three times.”

She has no plans on what to do with her winnings at the moment, but said she would like to take her grandchildren on a vacation.

“We’ve never been able to go on a vacation together all at once,” Parnell said. “I’d like to take them to Disney World in Florida.”

She bought their winning ticket at West End Grocery with the winning six numbers being 7, 18, 19, 38, 42 and 46 with bonus number 31.

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
FBI: Items linked to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park
Next story
Health experts launch B.C. COVID briefings out of ‘growing concern’ with government response

Just Posted

Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)
Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto

A sign outside the entrance to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital urges handwashing. (Thom Barker photo)
Four cases, one death associated with COVID outbreak at Smithers hospital

Lorna Brown, co-producer and director of <em>Adaawk </em>said that the movie sets out to humanize murdered and missing Indigenous people from the region. (Submitted photo/Lorna Brown)
Northwest B.C. families come together to tell the stories of MMIWG in new film Adaawk

RCMP in Fort St. James have released images of a suspect following a break and enter Thursday, Oct. 14 to a business on Douglas Avenue. (Fort St. James RCMP photo)
Suspect sought in Fort St. James break and enter