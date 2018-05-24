Prince Rupert woman reported missing

Victoria Lynn Fraser was last seen on May 22, 2018

Fraser is believed to be travelling in a 2004 gold Volkswagen Jetta. (Prince Rupert RCMP)

Prince Rupert RCMP are concerned about Victoria Lynn Fraser’s health and wellbeing after she was reported missing.

The Prince Rupert woman was last seen on May 22 at 8 p.m., and friends and family told RCMP it is out of character for Fraser to be out of contact.

She is believed to be travelling in a gold 2004 Volkswagen Jetta. The B.C. license plate is DA123G.

Fraser is a 55-year-old woman, described as Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 175 pounds with short blonde hair, glasses. Both of her ears are pierced and she wears a nosering in her left nostril. She was last seen wearing a fleece sweater and blue jeans.

If anyone has information about Fraser’s location, contact the RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more RCMP files from Prince Rupert here.


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com


 

Victoria Lynn Fraser was reported missing from Prince Rupert on May 22, 2018. (Prince Rupert RCMP)

