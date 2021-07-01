Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what woud have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)

Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip

Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London’s Kensington Palace.

Diana’s family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace’s Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they said.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Royal family

Previous story
Nova Scotia RCMP report suspicious fire at Catholic church in First Nations community
Next story
Peace Tower flag lowered on Canada Day to honour Indigenous children: Trudeau

Just Posted

BC Cancer’s mobile mammography unit will be back in Vanderhoof this September. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
BC Cancer mobile mammography unit stops in Vanderhoof and area

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Roger Harris of Bella Coola displays where his allegiance lays as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals June 28, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast hockey fans ready to cheer for Carey Price in Stanley Cup finals

Shoes and flowers were placed outside during a three-day healing ceremony held earlier this month at the site of Lejac Residential School in memory of 215 children found buried at a former Kamloops residential school. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Canada Day a time for reflection, not celebration: Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief