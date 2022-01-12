Image MCG

Princeton woman, 70, pursues purse snatcher through grocery store

Chilliwack man detained by civilians until police arrive

Charges of theft are being recommended by RCMP after a man allegedly, unsuccessfully, tried to steal an elderly Princeton woman’s purse just two days before Christmas.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes police were called at 5 p.m. Dec. 23, by someone reporting a fight taking place at Save On Foods on Bridge Street.

It is believed two men were working together, when one distracted a 70-year-old shopper, and another grabbed her purse, which was in her grocery cart.

“She saw what he was doing and ran after him, and she yelled,” said Hughes.

When police arrived the suspect “was being detained by civilians” in the store’s entry way .

Hughes said a 40-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested and jailed, but later released.

Related: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Princeton RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evidence suggests B.C.’s Omicron wave may soon fade
Next story
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages

Just Posted

The Quesnel Kangaroos were set to face the Nechako North Stars in Vanderhoof on Jan. 15, but the game was postponed. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
CIHL game in Vanderhoof rescheduled for Jan. 23 due to COVID-19

Highway 16 is temporarily closed due to a car accident. (File photo/Houston Today)
Hwy 16 closed east of Houston due to crash

Aurora Leigh’s album cover for “Feel it To Heal It”. (Submitted)
Abuse, trauma discussed in new album released by Fort St. James resident

Temperatures in the area will stay warm in the coming days. (File photo/Black Press)
Meteorologist predicts milder temps for rest of January