Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

The Trudeau government is adding the Proud Boys and three other extreme right-wing groups to its list of terrorist organizations to address the sort of neo-fascism and white nationalism that boiled over in the U.S. last month.

The four right-wing groups are among 13 new additions to the list today, which also includes three groups linked to al-Qaida, four associated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and one Kashmiri organization.

Groups on Canada’s roster of terrorist entities, created after the 9/11 attacks on the United States, may have their assets seized, and there are serious criminal penalties for helping listed organizations carry out extremist activities.

Canada placed two right-wing extremist groups, Blood & Honour, an international neo-Nazi network, and its armed branch, Combat 18, on the list in 2019.

They joined more than 50 other listed organizations including al-Qaida, the Islamic State militant group, Boko Haram and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys and other prominent white nationalist organizations to the list.

The House of Commons then passed a motion calling on the government to use all available tools to address the proliferation of white supremacists and hate groups, starting with designating the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.

The Canadian Press

