John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

Province invests $75 million in the north

Fort St. James is eligible to receive anywhere between $300,000 to $3.7 million.

The province recently announced funding for economic development projects in Fort St. James. The funding is part of a $75 million investment in the north.

This funding was announced May 11 by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Fort St. James is going to receive between $300,000 to $3.7 million through the Northern Capital Planning Grant. The Caledonia Courier has reached out to the the Chief Administrative Officer Melany Helmer, to know the exact amount of funding received and where it will be invested in the community.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has received an additional $1.6 million through funding announced May 11.

Paul Stent, acting mayor for the district of Fort St. James said,” As we look to move beyond the difficulties imposed by COVID-19, Fort St. James will be positioned to invest in water, sewer, and other critical infrastructure and assets which meets the needs of our community today and our vision for tomorrow thanks to the efforts and support of the Province of BC.”

Meanwhile, Fraser Lake and Vanderhoof were also recipients of funding through the Northern Capital Planning Grant.

READ MORE: Province invests over $3 M in Vanderhoof for infrastructure development

Mayor Sarrah Storey of Fraser Lake said, “The Village of Fraser Lake is thankful to the Province for this funding. This grant will assist us in the completion of our fourth lagoon project. Grants of this nature help municipalities with infrastructure challenges that are vital for the sustainability of our communities.”

Meanwhile, the province is investing the $75 million announced May 11 through the two programs below, as stated in the press release:

  • The 2020 Northern Capital and Planning Grant provides $50 million directly to local governments to help address their infrastructure needs and as they prepare for major resource and economic development.
  • Another $25 million will be available to communities as they prepare for major economic developments through the B.C. Northern Healthy Communities Fund, which will be administered through the Northern Development Initiative Trust. The fund will be available to local governments, First Nations and non-profits in the region to support local delivery of critical services, such as health and mental health care, housing and child care.

Premier John Horgan said,”Northern B.C. is rich in natural resources, but its strongest asset is its people. We are proud to work in partnership with northern communities. These funds will help address the social and infrastructure needs that arise out of the many exciting economic developments underway in those communities. We are investing in northern jobs, roads and public services – and most importantly, in northern people.”

