Province seeks feedback to ban, reduce and recycle more plastics

B.C. residents have until the month now to give their feedback to the province

The ministry of environment and climate change strategy is looking for your feedback on new policy opportunities and proposed amendments to address plastic waste.

“The message from British Columbians is loud and clear — we need to take action to reduce plastic waste, especially single-use items like water bottles and plastic bags that often find their way into our waters, streets and environment,” said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy.

“We have all seen the striking images of animals and fish being caught up in everyday plastic waste like grocery bags or beer can loops that ensnare these beautiful creatures and it cannot continue,” he said.

British Columbians can provide their opinions in an online survey and read the province’s consultation paper on cleanbc.ca/plastics.

The provincial government is proposing action in four connected area to reduce plastic pollution and use less plastic overall:

Ban on single-use packaging

The province is determining which types of plastic packaging to phase out altogether, as well as any necessary exemptions, such as those for health, safety and accessibility, to keep products available for people who need them, as per a news release.

Dramatically reduce single-use plastics in landfills and waterways

The province will require producers to take responsibility for more plastic products, ensuring more single-use items like sandwich bags, straws and cutlery get recycled, stated the release.

Plastic bottle and beverage container returns

Expanding the deposit-refund system to cover all beverage containers including milk and milk substitutes, with a 10 percent refundable deposit which will help keep millions more containers out of landfills and waterways.

Reducing plastic waste overall

Supporting effective ways to prevent plastic waste in the first place and making sure recycled plastic is reused effectively.

Meanwhile, Brock Macdonald, CEO of the Recycling Council of B.C. said B.C.’s recycling system is the envy of North America.

“By bringing industry to the table, extended producer responsibility programs make it possible for materials to be recycled much more efficiently. That’s good for business and good for the environment,” he said.

Macdonald said the proposed plan by the provincial government is a targeted and strategic increase to B.C.’s already expansive series of extended producer responsibility programs.

The province is also reviewing new ways to make plastic recycling easier, including a proposed system of electronic refunds for empty bottle returns. The release states that this move would eliminate the need to sort bottles and provide the option to have refunds processed electronically or donated to community organizations.

These proposed changes support the province’s CleanBC efforts to reduce pollution and divert waste from landfills.

The feedback form is open until Sept. 30, 2019 and the deadline is 4 pm on that day.

Make your voice heard.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
