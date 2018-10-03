The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is seeking input on a potential connector from Anahim Lake to Highway 16. Google maps image

Public asked for feedback on proposed Anahim Lake/Highway 16 connector

Comments must be provided by the end of the month

The public is being invited to provide feedback on a proposal to build a connector road between the communities of Vanderhoof and Anahim Lake, according to a press release issued today (Oct. 3) by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The proposed road would allow traffic to travel more directly from Anahim Lake, west of Williams Lake and Quesnel, to Highway 16, providing a secondary fire-exit route for First Nations communities and rural residents.

The road would begin about 55 kilometres north of Anahim Lake at the end of the Dean River Road, pass near Eliguk Lake, and connect to the end of the Kluskus Forest Service Road. It would be built to current standards for forest service roads.

For a map of the proposed area, visit: http://ow.ly/r0X830m3ro7

The Ministry said it is consulting with First Nations, stakeholders and the public, as well as undertaking environmental, heritage and recreation reviews before making a decision on whether to proceed with construction.

Feedback can be provided by email to the project manager Erika Driedger by Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at: Erika.Driedger@gov.bc.ca.


