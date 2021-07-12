An inquest is scheduled for Prince George law courts in August.

An inquest is scheduled for Prince George law courts in August.

Public inquest to investigate death of man in BC Corrections vehicle

Alexander Charles Joseph died in 2018 while being transported from Prince George to Maple Ridge

The BC Coroners Service will hold a public inquest into the death of a man who died while being transported by BC Corrections between Prince George and Maple Ridge.

Alexander Charles Joseph, 36, was reported dead in a BC Corrections vehicle near 100 Mile House on Oct. 4, 2018. The inquest will take place, beginning on Aug. 9, at the law courts in Prince George at 250 George St.

An inquest is a formal process that allows for public presentation of evidence relating to a death. The jury will certify the identity of the deceased and how, where, when and by what means death occurred.

Presiding coroner Lyn Blenkinsop and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Joseph’s death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances but must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

The inquest is open to the public. However, seating will be limited.

The inquest will be live streamed for those wanting to virtually attend. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing, including through social media, of the BC Coroners Service’s live video stream and its content is prohibited. To access the livestream, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts/inquestlivestream


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Person experiencing homelessness struck intentionally by motorist in Nanaimo
Next story
Linda O’Leary had ‘alert range’ of blood alcohol after boat crash, officer testifies

Just Posted

An inquest is scheduled for Prince George law courts in August.
Public inquest to investigate death of man in BC Corrections vehicle

A pride mural is going up on the side of a church in Prince George by Fort St. James artist Hannah Wingerter. (Photo submitted)
Pride mural at Prince George church to symbolize a safe space for everyone

(BC WIldfire Service Handout photo)
Area restriction issued for Klawli Lake north of Fort St. James due to forest fire

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako in conjunction with BC Parks and Takla Nation issued an evacuation alert as a result of the Mount Porter wildfire Thursday, July 8. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako handout photo)
Evacuation alert issued for area north of Fort St. James due to wildfire