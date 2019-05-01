Holberg, B.C. (Google Maps)

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

The man who died in a logging incident on Vancouver Island has been identified as father of six from Quesnel.

Dylan Montjoy, 56, died on April 28 while working near Nawitti River near Port Hardy, according to a news release on Wednesday from the United Steelworkers union. He was previously identified by officials as being in his 40s.

RELATED: Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

RCMP have completed their review, while WorkSafe BC continues its investigation.

The union will attend the site on May 2 to begin its own probe and has engaged its emergency response team representative to see to the needs of the family.

The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes
Next story
Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Just Posted

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Gary Alec released on bail

Assault suspect faces 28 charges for eluding police

Salmon conservation talk devolves into blame game

There was lots of debate but little consensus at a fish conservation talk in Smithers on April 24

Northwest B.C. man brought back from the dead at Vancouver General

World-first experimental intervention could save countless cardiac arrest victims’ lives

Public engagement session held in Vanderhoof to address the caribou recovery program

BC federal and provincial representatives said predation management will be part of the strategy to recover southern caribou

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

B.C. group’s legal claim that Food Network stole show idea moves ahead

The plaintiffs argue the network’s ‘Food Factory’ show is the same to an idea they pitched

‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Most Read