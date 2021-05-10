A dog appears to smile after receiving dental care Friday, March 19 at the Quesnel Veterinary Clinic. (Quesnel Veterinary Clinic Facebook)

Quesnel Veterinary Clinic to assist Fort St. James pet-owners

Staff planning to offer services over several days

By the end of May, staff at Quesnel Veterinary Clinic will have travelled more than 1,600 kilometres to help rural pet owners in need of care for their fur-babies.

A small team is preparing to depart to Fort St. James, where they will provide clinical appointments and equine services May 19 and 20.

This will be their first trip to the rural community in north-central B.C. that does not have a veterinarian.

Earlier in mid-April, staff provided services in Bella Coola over several days.

Owner Dr. Emily Wilson made the over-500 kilometre journey from Quesnel to the traditional territory of the Nuxalk Nation.

She was joined by her mother and previous owner Laura Wilson and also a veterinary technician at Bella Coola’s community hall where they examined multiple cats and dogs.

In between providing vaccinations and neuters for 13 cats, the three-person team looked over horses at the rodeo grounds.

“It definitely made for a long day, but it’s kind of eye-opening to see how many veterinary services are needed in some of these more rural small communities,” Emily said.

There is no full-time veterinary service in the Bella Coola Valley, and Emily said people were grateful to have them come and provide their pets with some care.

Around 20 years ago the clinic had last attended the area as one of their veterinarians at the time was living there part-time.

Staff are considering returning this summer to provide surgeries in Bella Coola and are excited to see how things will go in Fort St. James where Emily said Fort Wellness owner, Debbie McKinnon, has agreed to provide them with space.

Laura Wilson was crucial in organizing their upcoming deployment with veterinarian Dr. Anne Meier after a relative had reached out to veterinaries in Prince George and Vanderhoof if they could provide some services but were told they could not, Emily added.

“The concern is everywhere it seems to be getting busier and busier for veterinarians, so whether or not we can provide services will come down whether or not we have enough room in our schedule to be able to leave the clinic for multiple days.”

A dog appears to smile after receiving dental care Friday, March 19 at the Quesnel Veterinary Clinic. (Quesnel Veterinary Clinic Facebook)
