Rabbit hutch damaged in break and enter at Fort St. James National Historic Site

RCMP are seeking the public’s help

Four rabbits remain missing after one was found dead following a break and enter to the Fort St. James National Historic Site.

Fort St. James RCMP were called to the former fur trade post for a report of a break and enter on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

When staff attended the site they discovered someone had gained access to one of the historic buildings, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO in a press release.

“A fire extinguisher was discharged in and around the building and damage was done to a rabbit hutch that is on the park grounds,” she added. “Four rabbits are missing, and sadly one was found deceased.”

Fort St. James RCMP Cpl. James Potyok said while evidence found at the scene has provided them with several leads, police look to the public for assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort St. James RCMP at (250) 996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

The Fort St. James National Historic Site located on the southern shores of Stuart Lake had closed for the 2021 tourism season on Monday, Sept. 6.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
