Railway crossings in Vanderhoof will be closed for 6 hours today

Recreation Avenue will have to be used to access Vanderhoof’s downtown

CN rail crossings in Vanderhoof will be blocked today, Nov. 8 , for 6 hours while crews work on restoration.

The railway company is planning to completely rehabilitate both the Burrard Avenue and Silversmith crossings on Monday starting at 10 a.m.

No vehicle traffic will be allowed while the work is underway and the only access to downtown Vanderhoof will be through Recreation Avenue.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this, reach out to District of Vanderhoof’s Public Works department at 250-570-1358.

