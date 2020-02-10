Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

A rally is set to take place on the steps of the courthouse this morning in Vernon, as a high-profile North Okanagan man prepares to face trial for a more than two-year-old assault charge.

“Only this time it’s different,” the event post reads on social media. “Sagmoen will be appearing as a free man on this day.”

Curtis Sagmoen faces two charges of assault that allegedly took place near Falkland in August 2017.

In December, Sagmoen, 38, was found guilty of threatening a sex-trade worker with a firearm in August 2017, but he was released on time served. He was also ordered 36 months of probation with strict conditions.

Conditions of Sagmoen’s probation order include no contact with sex trade workers, or the complainant and he has been banned from websites advertising or soliciting escort services.

Sagmoen’s family property became the subject of an extensive search in the fall of 2017 and the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were discovered.

Throughout the trial, protesters made their voices heard on the steps of the Vernon Law Courts, bearing signs and chanting slogans in remembrance of Genereaux, and calling for justice for all missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Chants of “gone, but not forgotten,” “our sisters deserve justice,” and “all women’s lives are sacred,” rang out from the stairs outside the Vernon courthouse.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux’s death.

In an unrelated case stemming from a 2013 incident in Maple Ridge, Sagmoen pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation in Feb. 2019.

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen found guilty, to be released for time served

READ MORE: Vernon crew members battle elements in rescue of injured snow biker

