A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RCMP arrest Hydro-Québec employee allegedly sending secrets to China

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court Tuesday

The RCMP say they have arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Québec employee who allegedly sent trade secrets to China.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Que., Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

The force says its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch.

Wang, a resident of Candiac, Que., south of Montreal, allegedly had access to the relevant information as part of his job at the provincial utility.

The RCMP says the provincially owned corporation is a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected.

The force says foreign interference has emerged as a priority for law enforcement, adding that it is working with at-risk sectors to improve Canada’s response and resiliency.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChinaQuebecspies

Previous story
At-risk fin whales are in hot water with protection downgrade, LNG, and climate change
Next story
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Bones of Crows will be screening at locations across northern B.C. November 2022. (Photo: supplied)
Bones of Crows on North Coast film tour rec’d standing ovation at TIFF and VIFF

Frosted windshields in the morning in Northwest B.C. signal it is time for drivers to be prepared for and adjust to potentially treacherous driving conditions. (Thom Barker photo)
Shift in weather signals time to shift to winter driving behaviours

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat. (Rio Tinto)
Retirees ask Rio Tinto to increase pension index to match inflation