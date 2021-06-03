A 26-year-old in a sleeping dragon rested in the shade while police conferred in the background. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

A 26-year-old in a sleeping dragon rested in the shade while police conferred in the background. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

RCMP arrest seven, but six stayed locked in protest positions at Fairy Creek blockade

Obstacles change daily, slowing police enforcement

Protesters embedded in and around the the Fairy Creek watershed held their position at the Waterfall blockade on Wednesday, despite heavy police presence.

Seven people were arrested after a confrontation in the morning between two Teal-Jones excavator operators, who police say have been helping remove physical obstacles. Approximately 25 protesters were at the blockade when the two workers arrived, and they surrounded the huge machinery. Police arrested seven people, transferring them to Lake Cowichan for processing.

Police then faced six people who had locked themselves into hard-blocks along the logging road. Protesters say one person was extracted by police because the concrete hadn’t set, but the remaining six remained for approximately four hours until police left.

Four people were locked in ground holds dubbed “sleeping dragons”, where a person secures their arm down a concrete-filled hole that’s reinforced with metal. One was perched on a tripod about 20 feet in the air, and another was locked into a large log positioned across the road.

It can take hours for police to safely extract people from these holds.

On Tuesday at the same blockade, RCMP extracted several people. One man was injured when they cut the legs of a tripod he was locked on. Police say he was treated for a superficial head wound, and that video evidence of the extraction is available should someone file a complaint. A legal observer present said there were only eight supporters there, compared to about 40 on Wednesday.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest all but one at Waterfall blockade, protesters take it back next day

Seventeen-year-old Taylor Specht from Victoria was in a sleeping dragon said it took four hours for police to extract her on Tuesday. On Wednesday she was back in another hold, covered by a tarp for shade, with foam sleeping pad, a jug of water and a bag of snacks in arm’s reach.

Nearby a 26-year-old who withheld her real name, was making friends with the huge carpenter ants crawling over her, getting in her clothes. She used a banana peel to attract them away from her body. Otherwise, she said she was surprisingly comfortable.

Kassia Kooy, a 25-year-old farm worker from Salt Spring was lying face-down on a log, each arm wrapped through and locked into a hole they’d bored through the wood. The hole was lined with metal, reinforced with concrete. The RCMP’s media liaison on site that day, Sgt. Elenore Sturko said this particular design was new to them. Sturko wants the public to understand obstacles like this are why it may seem like the police are being slow to act to enforce the injunction.

A tactical team was there assessing the structures, but on Wednesday, they didn’t grind any metal or jackhammer any concrete as they had the day before. Instead, in the mid-afternoon orders came from the command centre up the mountain to pack up and leave.

The few dozen supporters cheered loudly as police loaded shovels, tarps and tool bags onto their trucks. When an officer rolled up the police tape that had cordoned off an area for supporters, legal observers and journalists, the protesters swarmed the road celebrating and helping their friends out of the hard-blocks.

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

forestryPort RenfrewprotestRCMPWest Shore

 

Kat Ellis, a 21-year-old protester was surrounded by police most of the day, but she was not extracted. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Kat Ellis, a 21-year-old protester was surrounded by police most of the day, but she was not extracted. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

This hard block that Kassia Kooy, 25, locked herself to, was a new design for police. Sgt. Elenore Sturko said ingenuity like this is the reason police’s enforcement action has not moved faster. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

This hard block that Kassia Kooy, 25, locked herself to, was a new design for police. Sgt. Elenore Sturko said ingenuity like this is the reason police’s enforcement action has not moved faster. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Police take down a tent they’d set up as they prepared to leave the Waterfall blockade. A protester, Kat Ellis, lays on the ground still locked into the “sleeping dragon.” She unlocked herself as police drove away. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Police take down a tent they’d set up as they prepared to leave the Waterfall blockade. A protester, Kat Ellis, lays on the ground still locked into the “sleeping dragon.” She unlocked herself as police drove away. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Three police officers look up at Andreea Pirvu in the tripod lock. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Police gathered outside of the small area they’d established for media, legal observers and other protesters to be. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Police gathered outside of the small area they’d established for media, legal observers and other protesters to be. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Previous story
2 years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan
Next story
Indigenous advocates decry new MMIWG plan as ‘aspirational statements,’ not action

Just Posted

This female weighing 152.7 kilograms or 335.9 pounds had spawned this year at the Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Centre. (Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initative Facebook page)
Want to name the largest sturgeon ever caught by the hatchery in Vanderhoof? Here is your chance

Female weighs in at more than 330 pounds

Several forestry companies undertake spraying of the glyphosate herbicide to logged areas after seedlings are replanted. (Doug Pitt/Natural Resources Canada/Black Press Media file photo)
Picking wild berries in forest cutblocks may not be a good idea: UNBC study

New research warns wild berries unfit for human consumption

(SD 91 website photo/Lakes District News)
School District 91 to bring equitable WiFi access

Initiative part of BCNET’s eduroam pilot program

Five rehabilitated grizzly bears were released this month into the Bella Coola area. The Northern Lights Wildlife Society will also be delivering 36 black bears to areas across the province where they were previously found. “They’re ready to go and they’re already trying to get out,” says Angelika Langen. “We feel good when we can make that possible and they don’t have to stay behind fences for the rest of their lives.” (Northern Lights Wildlife Society Facebook photo)
Rehabilitated B.C. bears set to return to wild through Northern Lights Wildlife Society

5 grizzlies and 36 black bears being released this month

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To date, the BC Government estimates more than 60 per cent of adults across the province have received their first shot. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming up for Vanderhoof and Fort St. James youth

Registration open for 12 to 17 year-olds

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Second doses of all vaccine types being booked next week

An alley in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps)
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

The motorist who ran the 39-year-old over was attempting to enter the underground parking lot

Most Read