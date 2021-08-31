(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP, BCHP work together to collar reported violent offender on Vancouver Island

Police say member of public had firearm pointed at them

A 25-year-old Qualicum Beach man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24 at approximately 5 p.m., Oceanside RCMP received two separate reports involving the same vehicle. In the first incident, a member of the public reported the driver of a black Honda Civic had pointed a firearm at them while stopped at an intersection in Parksville.

Shortly after, a man was confronted on the orange bridge and was sprayed with bear spray by the driver associated with the black Honda. Oceanside RCMP and BC Highway Patrol began investigating and scoured the area for the vehicle and its occupant.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., a motorcycle officer with BC Highway Patrol was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 19 near the Nanoose Bay rest stop when he observed a small black car travelling south at well over the posted speed limit.

The car’s speed was confirmed at 128 km/h in the 90 km/h zone, using a laser speed measuring device. The car made no attempt to slow down as it went past the officer, who then jumped on his motorcycle and went after the car that had disappeared from view.

As the officer neared Bayview Drive, the black car could not be seen and he slowed down, turned off the emergency equipment, and continued to drive south. Once the officer approached Capilano Road, he came across a collision that had occurred moments before that involved the same black car observed earlier.

The officer called for additional assistance, including Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance, as the vehicle was extensively damaged, the airbags had deployed and the extent of injuries to the lone driver was unknown.

READ MORE: Thieves pilfer surveillance system equipment from Parksville home

The officer was able to determine the identity of the driver and linked the vehicle’s licence plates to the two earlier reports of assault with a weapon. The driver was arrested and the vehicle was subsequently searched. Police found evidence of the two prior weapons offences and a partially consumed bottle of liquor. The driver was taken to hospital where it was determined his injuries were minor in nature. The driver provided a mandatory breath sample which resulted in a ‘fail’ reading.

Oceanside RCMP and BC Highway Patrol Parksville are continuing to investigate these incidents. Once the dust settled, Clayton Solberg was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. In addition, he received a 90-day driving prohibition due to failing the roadside breath test and issued a violation ticket for speeding. Solberg appeared before a judge and was released on bail with a number of conditions pending further court appearances.

“These incidents demonstrate how BC Highway Patrol works with local detachments and the public to make our highways and communities safer together,” said Cpl. Michelle LeBrun, spokesperson for BCHP in Parksville. “We are happy to have been of assistance to help Oceanside RCMP further its investigation into the assault allegations while also holding the impaired driver accountable.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMPvancouverisland

Previous story
Stanley Park coyotes attack 3 more people over 4 days: conservation officers
Next story
Kelowna blogger ordered to pay $30K for defamatory comments after plastic surgery

Just Posted

Dave Birdi (right) recently spent time with family on Stuart Lake. (Photo submitted)
Binche economic development manager sees potential for bright future

Greening Up Fort Society long-time members Louise Evans-Salt (left), Maxime Evans and Berit Christensen stand by a community bike rack made of recycled materials at Cottonwood Park. (Brenda Gouglas photo)
Art and cycling collide in Fort St. James with installation of community bike racks

A photo of Lakhwinder Jhaj, from an opinion column for Abbotsford News on Oct. 31, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Liberals choose Lower Mainland resident as Skeena — Bulkley Valley candidate for federal election

Cops for Cancer Tour de North cycled from the City of Prince George to Prince Rupert in 2016. This year they’ll be following the same route with stops along the way in numerous communities such as Fort St. James. (Cops for Cancer-Tour de North Facebook)
Cops for Cancer Tour de North 2021 to trek from Prince George to Prince Rupert