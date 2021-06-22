RCMP believe Alberta kayacker went over waterfall, drowned in Bowron Lake Provincial Park

A 60-year-old man was reported missing to Wells RCMP on June 22

The Cariboo Mountains as seen from Issac Lake on the Bowron Lake canoe circuit. The Bowron Lake canoe circuit inside Bowron Lake Provincial park stretches over 100 km. (Wikipedia Commons photo)

Wells RCMP say a missing kayaker is presumed drowned.

Police received a report a 60-year-old Alberta man failed to arrive at the Isaac Falls portage site.

“It is believed that the man missed the exit point and went over the Isaac Falls,” an RCMP news release reads. “It is presumed he may have drowned.”

The Bowron Lake canoe circuit inside Bowron Lake Provincial park stretches over 100 km. The trip takes canoers six to 10 days to complete, with shorter circuits available.

Park rangers and search and rescue attended the remote location to search.

A swift water rescue team was able to locate the kayak and a life jacket, but were unable to find the man.

