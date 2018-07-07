RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Fort St. John RCMP have released a photo of a recently-convicted sex offender found guilty off an attack back in the 90s with the belief there could be more victims.

In March, 60-year-old Randolph Byron Dunlop, from Grand Prairie, Alta., was sentenced to eight years behind bars by a B.C. provincial judge after being found guilty of sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter to commit an indictable offence and forcible confinement.

Dunlop was also handed a lifetime weapons ban.

The conviction stems from a random attack in Fort St. John in the year 1994, when police said a woman was assaulted by a complete stranger.

Police said in a statement Friday that Dunlop broke into the woman’s home with a firearm in hand and while wearing a mask tied the woman up and sexually assaulted her.

Police said Dunlop had also cut all phone lines to the home before breaking in.

DNA evidence left behind at the scene led police to link Dunlop to the crime. He was arrested at his home in Grand Prairie in 2014.

Police said that because Dunlop worked in the Fort St. John area in the 1990s, B.C. Mounties are now working with Alberta police to determine if Dunlop is associated to other similar unsolved investigations.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about other related incidents to call Fort St. John police at 250-787-8100.

