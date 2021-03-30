A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.

A Comox Valley RCMP office discusses the situation with a maskless woman after she and the other woman in the photo forced themselves into the My Tech Guys outlet on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay, defying public health orders. Photo supplied.

RCMP called after anti-maskers force way into B.C. business

Police called after women barge into Courtenay shop while loudly playing anti-vaccine videos

RCMP had to be called to remove a couple of anti-maskers from a Courtenay business on March 23, after the women forced their way into the store.

According to a My Tech Guys staff incident report obtained by the Black Press Media, a customer called regarding a computer part. When informed of the company’s mask policy, she indicated she was not comfortable abiding by the rules, so the staff agreed to serve her outside, as per company policy.

Once she arrived at the business, a staff member met her outside and informed her he had her replacement part set aside, and would return shortly with it.

“Upon coming back out with the new product for exchange, a second woman in camo pants approached and they both pushed closer to me when the door opened,” said the staff member in his report.

RELATED: B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

RELATED: B.C. expert breaks down COVID vaccine myths, reasons for hesitancy

The two women barged into the showroom and proceeded to loudly play anti-COVID and anti-vaccine videos and recordings.

The police were called, and the women refused to leave the store until police arrived.

Store owner Bob Wells was proud of how his staff handled the volatile situation, and while the situation was unique, training provided by the company had the staff well prepared for such a scenario.

“I think they handled it really well,” he said. “We have what we call ‘fire drills’ and set up situations where something like this can happen, and then we discuss how to handle it. So this did catch us off-guard, because it did seem that everything was going according to script, working with them outside, until this second person came along and they started pushing their way in. So as soon as that happened, staff called the manager, and the RCMP were called. There’s no monkeying about.”

According to the report, at no time did either of the two women indicate they had medical reasons for being mask exempt, despite being asked about possible medical exemption by the staff member.

“This is not about being biased, or refusing service to people,” said Wells. “For those people that, for a variety of reasons, can’t wear a mask, and can’t have someone act on their behalf, our (policy) is to service them outside. We have those procedures in place for the safety not only of our staff, but for the customers’ safety as well.”

Wells said there was no cash transaction needed, as the part the woman was looking to replace was under warranty.

“To us, it was a very straightforward interaction,” said Wells. “It‘s one thing to say ‘I don’t want to wear a mask, I’ll meet you outside’ and begrudgingly moan about it, but it’s quite another thing to push your way into the store and go on a basic anti-masking rant. We didn’t ask for that. We are just there to provide a service.”

Wells said the fact that it was warranty work indicates that the woman was a repeat customer, but he expects she will be barred from the store.

“We certainly have a policy that if staff feel threatened or feel that they have been treated disrespectfully, we will ask that customer not to come back.”

The owner of the business is also the mayor of Courtenay, leading to a lot of speculation online that the incident was targeted specifically because of that. Wells, however, highly doubts that was the case, considering the woman was bringing back an item that was under warranty.

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

ALSO: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious services due to COVID-19 spike

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avalanche east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP
Next story
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Just Posted

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Quesnel Search and Rescue say missing boy found

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, were concentrated in the Hixon area

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

(Community Arts Council of Fort St. James, website).
B.C. government grants funds to art groups in Fort St. James

The funding was announced by the ministry of tourism, arts, culture and sport.

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Indoor Tai Chi classes are among the “low-intensity” group exercises that are prohibited across B.C. until April 20. (Grand Forks Gazette)
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.

Youth sports carry on with strict limits under COVID-19 orders

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Lynn Valley library in North Vancouver, for stabbing victims including Shelah Klausen who was attacked during a fatal mass stabbing Saturday, March 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker

Shelah Klausen says there were other heroes in Lynn Valley that day, including a woman who saved her life

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area of Eureka Peak too unstable for responders to go in

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Police probe morning fires at three Masonic lodges in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

B.C. Transportation crews push a boulder off Highway 1 near Hell’s Gate on Monday morning. Traffic through Boston Bar and beyond was backed up throughout most of the morning heading into early afternoon. (Photo/B.C. Transportation)
Truck-sized boulder snarls traffic outside Lower Mainland

By mid morning, workers moved the boulder and got traffic moving again

Most Read